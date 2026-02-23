KeyBank: Key4Women To Host Free Webinar Featuring "The Budgetnista" on Building Financial Confidence

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / KeyBank's Key4Women program will host a free virtual webinar on March 4 aimed at helping women strengthen their financial confidence through practical, real-life strategies.

The one-hour event, titled "Financially Whole, Financially Confident: Insights from The Budgetnista," will feature nationally recognized financial educator Tiffany Aliche, also known as The Budgetnista. The webinar begins at 1 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. PST and is open to the public at no cost.

Aliche, a former teacher turned financial expert, has helped more than two million women improve their financial well-being and is the bestselling author of Get Good with Money. She is also known for championing New Jersey's "Budgetnista Law," which requires financial education for middle school students. During the webinar, Aliche will join Rachael Sampson, Key4Women's National Director, for a conversation designed to help attendees make smarter financial decisions and reduce money-related stress.

Participants will learn how to:

Make confident money decisions

Use money as a tool to support personal and professional goals

Build budgeting habits that align with long-term priorities

"Tiffany brings a rare blend of expertise, energy, and real-world wisdom to the topic of financial confidence," Sampson said. "Her guidance is accessible, encouraging, and actionable-exactly what so many women need as they navigate financial decisions in work and life."

Key4Women, founded in 2005, has generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses and offers members access to advisors, education, and community support focused on financial wellness. Membership is free.

Those interested can register online here by March 3 or email key4women@keybank.com for more information.

