EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Selected as B2i Digital Featured Company



23.02.2026 / 15:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Phase 1b Trial Reported Approximately 65% Pathological Response in cSCC, Including Complete Responses at Maximum Dose, With No Serious Adverse Events FDA Engagement Targeted for Q2 2026; Cash Runway Extended Into First Half of 2027 NEW YORK, NY - February 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - B2i Digital, Inc. today announced that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) has been selected as a B2i Digital Featured Company. Phio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYL siRNA gene-silencing technology designed to enhance immune cell activity in cancer. Its lead candidate, PH-762, is being evaluated as an intratumoral therapy in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. In its Phase 1b trial, 22 patients completed treatment across five dose-escalation cohorts, including the fifth and final cohort at the maximum dose concentration. The company reported no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events. At the highest dose cohort, 6 of 7 patients responded achieving 85% pathological response. In cSCC, Phio reported a pathological response rate across all dosing cohorts of approximately 65%, and reported no disease progression among all treated patients. Phio has indicated an FDA submission seeking guidance on next-stage clinical development is targeted for the second quarter of 2026. The company is also advancing Chemistry, Manufacturing Controls and Toxicology fulfillment to satisfy future clinical registration trial initiation. As of its most recent update, Phio reported approximately $21.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, projected to sustain operations into the first half of 2027, supported by 2025 warrant inducement financings totaling approximately $12 million in net proceeds. In February 2026, Phio strengthened its leadership team ahead of upcoming regulatory engagement and clinical milestones, promoting Lisa Carson to Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Phillips, Pharm.D., to Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, and appointing Kimberly Man as Vice President of Program Development and Strategic Planning to support execution across PH-762 and PH-894. In a February 10, 2026 research report, H.C. Wainwright & Co. reiterated its Buy rating and $14 price target on PHIO following the safety-efficacy update. (Source: H.C. Wainwright & Co. Research Report, February 10, 2026.) "We are pleased to support Phio Pharmaceuticals as it advances a differentiated intratumoral immunotherapy platform in large skin cancer markets," said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital. "The company has reported encouraging response data with a favorable safety profile, strengthened its leadership team, and is funded through key regulatory milestones." "B2i Digital brings a focused approach to investor outreach," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "With favorable patient safety and pathology data, FDA engagement planned for 2026, and runway extending into 2027, we believe we are well positioned for the next stage of development." A dedicated Featured Company profile will be available at https://b2idigital.com/featured-companies . About B2i Digital, Inc. B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital-markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker?, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.5 million market participants. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings?, reflects this integrated approach. Founded in 2021 by former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer, David Shapiro, B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City. B2i Digital Contact Information: David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital/

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYL siRNA gene-silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is PH-762, an INTASYL compound that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. For additional information, visit www.phiopharma.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "intends," "believes," "anticipates," "indicates," "plans," "expects," "suggests," "may," "would," "should," "potential," "designed to," "will," "ongoing," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "predict," "could" and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements, which include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of our INTASYL RNAi platform, the results from our ongoing clinical trials and our ability to successfully complete our ongoing trials with the capital we currently have on hand, are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact to our business and operations by inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, recession fears, the development of our product candidates, results from our preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors" and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the SEC. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Contact Information: Jennifer Phillips

Corporate Affairs

jphillips@phiopharma.com

www.phiopharma.com https://www.linkedin.com/company/phio-pharmaceuticals-corp/

https://www.youtube.com/@PhioPharmaceuticalsCorp .

https://x.com/phio_pharma View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.





23.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News