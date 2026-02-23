Anzeige
WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Ascends as a Beacon of Lithium Promise in a Jubilant New Age of Electric Mobility

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today unveiled an enhanced Q1 media and communications initiative celebrating lithium's growing global importance and Electros' role in supporting the accelerating electric-vehicle and clean-energy revolution.

The initiative establishes a refined and disciplined communications cadence through the end of the first quarter, bringing together news releases, public disclosures, investor presentations, webinars, and targeted digital outreach. Electros intends to leverage marketing technology (MarTech) platforms and AI-supported distribution tools to improve content organization, scheduling, CRM, and audience reach, while maintaining strong regulatory awareness.

Global Spotlight on Lithium's Expanding Significance

Crain's New York Business has underscored that lithium has become one of the most strategically valuable materials of the modern economy, powering everything from grid-scale energy storage to the rapid electrification of transportation. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

The Financial Times has reported that lithium sits at the very heart of the global EV supply chain, with demand expected to climb substantially as automakers scale electric-vehicle production worldwide. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

The Wall Street Journal has likewise noted that lithium is indispensable to virtually every EV battery produced today, making reliable lithium supply and refining capacity essential to the future of electric mobility. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

Benzinga has highlighted that lithium refining has emerged as a critical bottleneck for the EV industry, emphasizing that access to battery-grade lithium is vital for every electric-vehicle manufacturer seeking to meet growing consumer demand. (Paraphrased market commentary)

Major Chinese business and energy publications have reported that China continues to aggressively secure lithium resources globally, reflecting the metal's high demand and strategic importance in powering EV production, battery manufacturing, and long-term energy security. (Paraphrased international media commentary)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly remarked that while lithium itself is plentiful, the true challenge lies in scaling lithium refining capacity, which must expand significantly to support the continued growth of electric vehicles and sustainable energy systems. (Paraphrased public remarks)

Management Commentary

"We are truly energized by this moment in history," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "A global paradigm shift toward clean air, electric vehicles, and sustainable energy is well underway. Lithium is the cornerstone of this transformation, and we are proud to be advancing at the forefront of this exciting and joyful evolution in mobility and energy."

Management believes a disciplined and transparent communications framework is essential as the Company advances its lithium project in Sierra Leone and evaluates additional strategic initiatives. Electros remains committed to delivering consistent, informative updates while reinforcing strong corporate governance.

Additional updates will be provided in the coming weeks. Investors can access the IR Agent at www.elektros.energy/investors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

Elektros, Inc.
IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-ascends-as-a-beacon-of-lithium-promise-in-a-jubilant-new-age-of-electric-mobili-1139868

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
