Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Heralds a New Era in Lithium Leadership Amid Global EV Renaissance

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today announced the advancement of a comprehensive Q1 media and communications strategy designed to enhance transparency, deepen investor engagement, and underscore lithium's rising importance in the global electric-vehicle and clean-energy transformation.

The initiative establishes a structured communications cadence through the end of the first quarter, integrating news releases, public disclosures, investor presentations, webinars, and targeted digital outreach. The Company also plans to leverage marketing technology (MarTech) platforms and AI-supported distribution tools to improve content organization, scheduling, CRM, and audience reach while maintaining regulatory discipline.

Global Perspective on Lithium's Strategic Role

Crain's New York Business has emphasized that lithium has emerged as one of the most strategically vital materials of the modern economy, forming the backbone of energy storage and transportation electrification as decarbonization accelerates worldwide. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

The Financial Times has reported that lithium sits at the core of the electric-vehicle supply chain, with global demand expected to rise sharply as automakers expand EV production and governments invest in battery manufacturing infrastructure. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

The Wall Street Journal has similarly noted that lithium is essential to virtually every modern EV battery, making dependable lithium supply a critical factor in the future of electric mobility. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly highlighted that while lithium resources are abundant, the real challenge lies in scaling lithium refining capacity, noting that refining must increase dramatically to support the continued expansion of electric vehicles and sustainable energy systems. (Paraphrased public remarks)

Management Commentary

"This is an extraordinary moment for Elektros," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We believe we are at the forefront of a historic paradigm shift toward clean air, electric vehicles, and sustainable energy. Lithium is central to this global transformation, and we are excited to contribute to the EV revolution while building long-term value through responsible development."

Management believes a disciplined communications framework is essential as the Company advances its lithium project in Sierra Leone and evaluates additional strategic initiatives. Elektros remains committed to providing consistent, informative updates to shareholders while reinforcing strong corporate governance practices.

Additional updates will be provided in the coming weeks. Investors can access the IR Agent at www.elektros.energy/investors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

CONTACT

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

