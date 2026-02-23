Anzeige
WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 16:55
26,820 Euro
-1,40 % -0,380
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,70026,88018:43
26,62026,96018:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 18:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Solvay optimizes soda ash capacity to strengthen competitiveness

Soda ash production capacity at Torrelavega site adjusted to market conditions

Brussels, February 23, 2026

Effective in the third quarter of 2026, and pending the required consultation process, Solvay will adjust the soda ash production capacity of its Torrelavega plant in Spain to 420 kilotons (from 600 kt previously) to strengthen the competitiveness of its global assets. Sodium bicarbonate operations remain unaffected.

This adjustment is a direct response to challenging market conditions, which are characterized by worldwide oversupply and the sustained high energy and carbon costs in Europe. Today's measure is essential for securing the long-term viability and sustainable future of the Torrelavega site's remaining production capacity.

Etienne Galan, President of Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives commented: "Solvay is taking decisive steps to enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of its soda ash operations. Soda ash is critical for essential applications, and Solvay remains firmly committed to the business. We are strategically investing now to cement our competitiveness for decades to come, including the deployment of carbon neutral soda ash processes as part of our energy transition roadmap. At the same time, we urgently need the regulatory framework to align with our industrial reality and the investments that are needed for this transformation."

The Torrelavega site will focus on serving regional soda ash and premium sodium bicarbonate customers, leveraging its proximity and long-term sustainability commitment. Customer supply remains fully guaranteed via the site and Solvay's global network. The optimized operational level also aligns with Solvay's commitment to energy transition, including a major biomass project to significantly reduce coal usage.

The measure will lead to a net reduction of maximum 77 positions. Solvay is committed to managing the impact for its employees in close consultation with the employee representatives, with the clear aim of socially responsible solutions and support measures.

Contacts

Media relationsInvestor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59



Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47



media.relations@solvay.com		Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96



Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65



Charlotte Vandevenne
+32 471 68 01 66



investor.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
