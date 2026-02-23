VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

23 February 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 16/02/2026 FR0010766667 507 15.880966 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 17/02/2026 FR0010766667 113 15.563274 ALXP

Next publication: H1 2025-2026 revenue, 13 May 2026

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Since 2024, Vente-unique.com is also operating the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

