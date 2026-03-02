VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by ID MidCaps

Press release

2 March 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces the initiation of coverage of its stock by ID MidCaps, a leading financial analysis firm for French and European small and mid caps.

ID MidCaps initiated the coverage as part of a study entitled "The pure player in online furniture", with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €20.0 (representing a potential appreciation of 30% compared to the closing price on 26 February 2026).

The study can be consulted by clicking here.

As a reminder, Vente-unique.com is also covered by the research firm TP ICAP, also with a Buy recommendation and a target price of €18.3.

Next publication: H1 2025-2026 revenue, 13 May 2026

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Since 2024, Vente-unique.com is also operating the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

l5hrachrZ2qUmW5skp5oamlmbpqWlmWbm2OXxmdxlZ6WnG6VmGuVaJSeZnJnnG5o

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96792-vu_cp_initiation-de-couverture-id-midcaps_-vdef-eng.pdf