Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com starts the financial year with another quarter of double-digit growth

Press release

  • Total gross merchandise volume of €78.3 million, up +17.7%;
  • Consolidated revenue of €56.0 million, up +11.7%;
  • Successful opening of the new logistics platform;
  • Confidence in the Group's ability to achieve another financial year of profitable growth, driven by its growth drivers (international expansion, Habitat brand, marketplace and fulfillment).

Paris, 11 February 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited revenue for the first quarter of its 2025-2026 financial year (from 1 October 2025 to 31 December 2025).

IFRS (€000)Q1 2024-2025Q1 2025-2026Variation
Gross merchandise volume[1]66,57578,340+17.7%
Revenue50,14956,041+11.7%
E-commerce[2]49,52754,763+10.6%
Logistics6211,278+105.6%

Vente-unique.com begins the 2025-2026 financial year with record activity for a first quarter. Continuing on from the previous year's performance (+18.2%), gross merchandise volume remains on a very strong growth trajectory (+17.7%) and reaches €78.3 million.

In a declining French furniture market[3], the Vente-unique.com Group has once again confirmed its ability to maintain double-digit growth, benefiting from strong international momentum, revenue from the Habitat brand, its marketplace and its logistics services (fulfillment).

Continued strong performance for e-commerce business and a new milestone reached for the Group's logistics operations

Consolidated revenue rose by 11.7% in the first quarter to €56.0 million. E-commerce activities were mainly driven by the strong momentum of Vente-unique.com, while the Habitat brand also recorded significant sales growth. Finally, commissions from the marketplace continued their sustained growth trajectory.

Revenue from logistics services (fulfillment) more than doubled (+105.6%) year-on-year to €1.3 million. The Group also took a selective approach to choosing its external customers in order to preserve its logistics capacity for its own needs and increase its margin on this activity.

In addition, the Group inaugurated its second warehouse near Moulins in the Allier region in January 2026, as planned, with the delivery of the first two of a total of five units. This new platform, with a future total capacity of 62,000 m², will give Vente-unique.com a total logistics capacity of 145,000 m² to confidently pursue its European growth trajectory. The new platform, which is gradually coming into service, will primarily serve customers in the south of France and southern Europe.

Consistent growth across different geographical segments

IFRS (€000)Q1 2024-2025Q1 2025-2026Variation
E-commerce revenue249,52754,763+10.6%
France23,16025,518+10.2%
Northern and Eastern Europe[4]17,45519,426+11.3%
Southern Europe[5]8,9129,819+10.2%

Vente-unique.com maintained solid growth across its various markets. France (+10.2%) accounted for nearly half of e-commerce revenue growth during the quarter, driven in particular by the strong performance of the Habitat brand. Northern and Eastern Europe continued to grow strongly (+11.3%) and benefited from promising sales in Scandinavia. Finally, Southern Europe maintained its positive momentum (+10.2%) after very strong growth in the previous financial year (+23.4%), supported in particular by the relaunch of the Habitat brand in Spain.

The marketplace also confirmed its sustained growth trajectory, driven by both the depth of its offering and its gradual roll-out across Europe (now covering 11 out of 14 countries).

It thus accounted for nearly 19.5% of e-commerce business volume in the first quarter of 2025-2026, with growth of +6.2 points year-on-year, mainly driven by France and the countries of Northern and Eastern Europe, confirming the relevance of recent openings in this geographical area (Poland, Austria, Luxembourg).

Outlook

Vente-unique.com intends to strengthen the momentum of its various growth drivers during the financial year, particularly international expansion. Following Spain in November 2025, the Habitat brand has now been available online since January 2026 in Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg. With five countries currently covered, this momentum will continue throughout the current financial year. The Group is also preparing for the arrival of Vente-unique.com in the United Kingdom in 2026.

The marketplace will continue to grow across Europe, with an upcoming launch in Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden, Norway). Finally, the retail media offering will be available by the end of the first half of the 2026 civil year.

The Vente-unique.com Group is therefore confident in its ability to continue to gain market share and deliver another year of profitable growth.

Next publication: Q1 2025-2026 revenue, 13 May 2026

For more information: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Since 2024, Vente-unique.com is also operating the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 1 53 67 36 79+33 6 24 03 26 52

[1] Gross value, including taxes, of products and services sold, including direct product sales recognised at the date of shipment, marketplace sales recognised at the order confirmation date and other invoiced services and revenues

[2] Direct product sales + marketplace fees

[3] -1.8% in 2025 according to data from Ameublement français, CNEF and IPEA - Institut de la Maison

[4] Austria + Belgium + Germany + Luxembourg + Netherlands + Poland + Switzerland + Denmark + Sweden + Norway

[5] Italy + Portugal + Spain

