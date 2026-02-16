Anzeige
Montag, 16.02.2026
WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Frankfurt
16.02.26 | 08:12
15,750 Euro
-1,56 % -0,250
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
16.02.2026 18:23 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

Disclosure of trading in own shares

16 February 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7012/02/2026FR00107666671316.2ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7013/02/2026FR001076666712815.796875ALXP

Next publication: H1 2025-2026 revenue, 13 May 2026

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch. Since 2024, Vente-unique.com is also operating the Habitat brand.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xp2ckchvlWaWnJqflJ5sampjm29hlWCUZWKexZSdapvIbG1mlWpmbpfJZnJnmm5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96591-vu_cp_rachat-actions_9-13_02-2026_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
