VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

27 January 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 19/01/2026 FR0010766667 62 16.7 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 20/01/2026 FR0010766667 11 16.8 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 21/01/2026 FR0010766667 707 16.826945 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 22/01/2026 FR0010766667 369 16.951762 ALXP vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 22/01/2026 FR0010766667 30,000 16.875 XPAR vente-unique.com 969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70 23/01/2026 FR0010766667 1 16.9 ALXP

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt Investor Relations Press Relations vente-unique@actus.fr acdudicourt@actus.fr +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79 +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

