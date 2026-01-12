Anzeige
Kritische Metalle: Warum diese neue Germanium-News mehr bedeutet als eine klassische Explorationsmeldung
WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
12.01.2026 07:53 Uhr
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique.com once again receives the EthiFinance gold medal for its ESG performance

Paris, 12 January 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, is pleased to announce that EthiFinance ESG Ratings, the leading European agency for ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance ratings, has awarded the Group with its 'gold level' certificate for the second consecutive year in recognition of its performance in 2024[1].

EthiFinance ESG Ratings assesses companies according to a set of approximately 140 criteria, divided into four categories: environment, human resources (social), external stakeholders (social) and governance.

In 2025 (based on data from 2024), Vente-unique.com obtained a score of 71/100, representing a steady increase compared to 2023 (+17 points) and 2024 (+5 points).

The Group has thus consolidated the progress made in recent years in various areas and has notably doubled its score in the 'external stakeholders' category, in particular by publishing the results of customer satisfaction surveys for the first time.

Finally, this 2025 rating places Vente-unique.com well above its benchmark (+20 points), in 6th position (out of 115 companies) in its sector ranking (retail) and in 2nd position in its sub-sector, namely consumer retail.

Next publication: FY 2024-2025 results, 13 January 2026

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

[1] The 2025 rating is based on data from the 2024 financial year.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJxrlpyZY23Glp2cZ5iZbJNsbm2Xl2PHaJOZyZNwlJmYapthnG+Wb8WbZnJmnW5p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95893-vu_cp_notation-esg-vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
