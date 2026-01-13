VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: After another very strong financial year in 2025, Vente-unique.com is accelerating its European expansion

Record annual gross merchandise volume (€275.7 million, +18.2%) and consolidated annual revenue (€200.9 million, +12.5%);

Adjusted EBITDA, in line with the target, at 10.4% of revenue, despite investments made in growth drivers;

Significant further increase in current operating income (€11.8 million, +8.0%) and net income (€8.1 million, +10.0%);

Record gross cash position of €32.1 million and proposed dividend of €0.50 per share (a sharp increase of +31.6% compared to 2023-2024);

Another year of profitable growth expected in 2025-2026, driven by accelerated international expansion.

Paris, 13 January 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces its unaudited results for the 2024-2025 financial year (period from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025). The accounts were approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 12 January 2026. The annual financial report will be published on 29 January 2026 after completion of the audit procedures.

Group Variation IFRS (€m) 2023-2024 2024-2025 Gross merchandise volume 233.2 275.7 +18.2% Revenue 178.7 200.9 +12.5% Gross margin 103.5 118.1 +14.1% % of revenue 57.9% 58.8% +0.9 point Adjusted EBITDA[1] 19.5 21.0 +7.5% % of revenue 10.9% 10.4% -0.5 point Current operating income 10.9 11.8 +8.0% % of revenue 6.1% 5.9% -0.2 point EBIT 10.4 11.3 +8.7% Net financial income/(expense) (0.4) (0.2) +61.6% Income tax (2.6) (3.0) +16.8% Net income 7.4 8.1 +10.0%

Sacha Vigna, CEO of Vente-unique.com, comments: "The 2024-2025 financial year was once again in line with our values: we combined double-digit growth with solid profitability, while making investments to prepare for tomorrow's profitable growth.

Our virtuous model is proving itself a little more every day: the Habitat brand allows us to move upmarket when the marketplace increases the overall value generated by a customer, all in the service of customer satisfaction offered by Vente-unique.com.

To unlock the full potential of a model that is now robust and mature, we will resume our international expansion by continuing to extend our presence, with Scandinavia and the United Kingdom as our next targets, and by gradually rolling out our entire offering in these markets. Our additional logistics capacity will once again fuel this new cycle of profitable growth that lies ahead of us."

Gross merchandise volume and consolidated revenue at record levels

Following on from a previous year that was already very dynamic (+15.6%), the Group's gross merchandise volume in 2024-2025 saw an acceleration in growth (+18.2%) and reached a record level of €275.7 million. This momentum is mainly due to the growth of international business, which accounted for more than half of the Group's sales, thanks in particular to the continued roll-out of the marketplace (covering nine countries in the 2024-2025 financial year and 11 since the start of the 2025-2026 financial year, with the addition of Austria and Luxembourg).

The Group's consolidated revenue exceeded €200 million for the first time in a financial year, reaching €200.9 million (+12.5% year-on-year), driven by the continued success of the Vente-unique.com brand and the first year of operation of the Habitat brand in France, whose annual revenue reached €10 million. In addition, revenue from logistics services (fulfilment) almost doubled over the financial year to reach €4.8 million, with the arrival of new external customers. The Group once again relied on its virtuous model: its efficient sourcing in line with customer expectations, its recognised expertise in logistics and the quality of its customer service, which was once again rewarded by being selected as Customer Service of the Year 2026 in France for the fourth consecutive year.

Nevertheless, global growth was slowed by the saturation of logistics capacity, fully justifying the opening of the new Moulins site (France) in order to prioritise the needs of own-account operations.

19th consecutive profitable financial year

Vente-unique.com maintained its trajectory of improving its gross margin, which reached 58.8% for the 2024-2025 financial year (57.9% in 2023-2024 and 56.2% in 2022-2023). The Group benefited in particular from growth in marketplace commissions.

The Group's adjusted EBITDA amounted to €21.0 million, representing 10.4% of revenue (10.9% in 2023-2024), a solid performance given that the Group bore the cost of the first year of the Habitat brand's commercial relaunch and logistics capacity adjustments pending the commissioning of the second logistics warehouse.

Depreciation, amortisation and provisions amounted to €7.2 million (including €4.4 million relating to IFRS 16 depreciation), up €0.2 million year-on-year, in line with investments made to support long-term growth. Current operating profit amounted to €11.8 million (+8.0%).

Other operating expenses remained stable over the financial year (€0.5 million). After taking into account the financial result (-€0.2 million) and a tax expense of -€3.0 million, annual net profit amounted to €8.1 million (€7.4 million in 2023-2024), representing an increase of +10.0% year-on-year.

Vente-unique.com has thus achieved its 19th consecutive profitable financial year.

Gross cash position at its highest level

Vente-unique.com generated gross operating cash flow of €16.0 million for the financial year, a significant increase compared to 2023-2024 (+€1.5 million).

Working capital requirements fell significantly during the financial year (-€3.5 million). This was mainly due to effective inventory management in a context of increased activity and an increase in trade payables linked to the replenishment of Habitat brand inventories, which will be paid after the end of the financial year.

After taking into account investments made (-€6.1 million), dividend payments (-€3.7 million) and an initial €1 million drawdown on the loan contracted for the development of the second logistics warehouse (+€1.0 million), gross cash position reached €32.1 million, a record for the Group. Net cash reached €30.9 million (€21.1 million including rental and finance lease liabilities).

This sound and solid financial structure will enable the Group to propose, at its next Annual General Meeting, the distribution of a dividend of €0.50 per share for the 2024-2025 financial year, a sharp increase of +31.6% year-on-year, offering a yield of around 3% at the current share price.

Focus on international expansion for Vente-unique.com's 20th anniversary

In the 2025-2026 financial year, the Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary and intends to strengthen its international presence more than ever in order to consolidate its position as a leading player in online furniture and home furnishings sales in Europe.

In line with this strategy, sales began in Scandinavia (Denmark, Sweden and Norway) in early November, with promising results, and the Group is preparing to launch in the United Kingdom. Each of the 14 countries now covered aims to offer the best of the Vente-unique.com experience, enhanced by Habitat brand products (redeployed in Spain since November 2025 after French-speaking countries) and those of selected partners on the marketplace.

In order to meet its own growing needs and seize opportunities to leverage its expertise with external customers (fulfilment), the Group's second warehouse near Moulins (Allier, France) has been gradually opening since November 2025. It is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and will increase the Group's logistics capacity by 75% in order to support and then amplify the growth trajectory of Vente-unique.com. The fit-out of the building represents an investment of around €8 million for the Group and will be financed by financial debt and leasing.

The Group therefore intends to once again outperform its market and anticipates another year of profitable growth, building on a first quarter of 2025-2026 that is already showing double-digit sales growth.

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

IFRS (€m) 2023-2024 2024-2025 Variation Adjusted EBITDA 19.5 21.0 +7.5% Free shares (1.6) (2.0) +28.1% EBITDA 18.0 19.0 +5.7% Depreciation (6.9) (7.3) +6.4% Provisions (0.1) 0.2 - Current operating income 10.9 11.8 +8.0%

[1] Adjusted EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation + valuation of bonus shares

