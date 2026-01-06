VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2025-2026 financial calendar

Press release

6 January 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, today publishes its financial calendar for 2025-2026.

Date of publication FY 2024-2025 annual results Tuesday, January 13, 2026 FY 2024-2025 financial report Thursday, January 29, 2026 Q1 2025-2026 revenue Wednesday, February 11, 2026 H1 2025-2026 revenue Wednesday, May 13, 2026 2025-2026 half-year results Tuesday, June 16, 2026 H1 2025-2025 financial report Monday, June 29, 2026 Q3 2025-2026 revenue Tuesday, July 21, 2026 FY 2025-2026 revenue Thursday, November 12, 2026

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: FY 2024-2025 results, 13 January 2026

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

