VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2025-2026 financial calendar

6 January 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, today publishes its financial calendar for 2025-2026.
|Date of publication
|FY 2024-2025 annual results
|Tuesday, January 13, 2026
|FY 2024-2025 financial report
|Thursday, January 29, 2026
|Q1 2025-2026 revenue
|Wednesday, February 11, 2026
|H1 2025-2026 revenue
|Wednesday, May 13, 2026
|2025-2026 half-year results
|Tuesday, June 16, 2026
|H1 2025-2025 financial report
|Monday, June 29, 2026
|Q3 2025-2026 revenue
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026
|FY 2025-2026 revenue
|Thursday, November 12, 2026
Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.
Next publication: FY 2024-2025 results, 13 January 2026
About Vente-unique.com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.
