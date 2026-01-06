Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rohstoff-Bombe: Germanium & Gallium: Ein US-Projekt rückt nach dieser News jetzt in den Fokus - mitten in Nevada
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667 | Ticker-Symbol: 8M8
Frankfurt
05.01.26 | 08:11
15,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,15015,65008:12
Actusnews Wire
06.01.2026 07:53 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: 2025-2026 financial calendar

Press release

6 January 2026. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, today publishes its financial calendar for 2025-2026.

Date of publication
FY 2024-2025 annual resultsTuesday, January 13, 2026
FY 2024-2025 financial reportThursday, January 29, 2026
Q1 2025-2026 revenueWednesday, February 11, 2026
H1 2025-2026 revenueWednesday, May 13, 2026
2025-2026 half-year resultsTuesday, June 16, 2026
H1 2025-2025 financial reportMonday, June 29, 2026
Q3 2025-2026 revenueTuesday, July 21, 2026
FY 2025-2026 revenueThursday, November 12, 2026

Dates are provisional. Publication will take place before start of trading on Euronext Paris markets.

Next publication: FY 2024-2025 results, 13 January 2026

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 14 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mG+fkchnZ2zGy2lyZ5xnbmhqb5mSkmeYbZaWlGZwlJicmWmRmGllmseXZnJmnGhq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95734-vu_cp_agenda-2025-2026_en_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.