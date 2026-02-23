Regulatory News:

Winamp Group SA (the "Company") (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN) informs the market that the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on February 23, 2026 validly deliberated and adopted all resolutions on the agenda. 10,869,918 shares were represented, corresponding to 15,177,736 voting rights.

Capital increase through contributions in kind

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved a capital increase through contributions in kind for a total amount of EUR 949,366.95.

As a result:

Share capital increases from EUR 32,609,119.14 to EUR 33,558,486.09;

2,411,048 new shares have been issued;

The total number of shares outstanding now amounts to 24,465,001 shares.

The new shares are identical to the existing shares and will be subject to an application for admission to trading on Euronext Growth Brussels and Euronext Growth Paris.

Issuance of subscription rights

The Extraordinary General Meeting also approved the issuance of 1,000,000 subscription rights in favor of Patronale Life SA, with cancellation of the preferential subscription rights of existing shareholders in the interest of the Company.

Upon exercise, these subscription rights will entitle their holder to subscribe to a maximum of 1,000,000 new shares at an exercise price of EUR 0.288 per share. The corresponding capital increase will occur in one or several tranches depending on the number of rights exercised.

Governance and amendments to the articles of association

The Extraordinary General Meeting:

Acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Xavier Faure as director;

Appointed Mr. Joannes van de Kimmenade as director;

Amended Articles 5 and 12 of the articles of association to reflect the capital increase and to provide for the possibility to co-opt a director in accordance with the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

All resolutions were adopted in accordance with applicable legal and statutory provisions.

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp redefines the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience and maximize their revenues, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223483581/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com