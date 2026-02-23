DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Feb-2026 / 18:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name EDDIE BYRNE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Initial b) Notification INITIAL NOTIFICATION Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Grant of a conditional award of 608,180 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each (being 135% of base salary) to be issued in accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. SUBJECT TO RECEIVING SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, an additional award equivalent to 15% of salary will be granted to EDDIE BYRNE following the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting. THIS IS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY's Nature of the REMUNERATION POLICY AND Further details WILL BE SET OUT IN THE 2025 DIRECTORS' b) transaction REMUNERATION REPORT. Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and volume c) (s) Nil 608,180

Aggregated NIL - conditional award of 608,180 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 19

d) information - February 2026 at a price of EUR1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant

Aggregated volume - date.

Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 19 February 2026

transaction

f) Place of the Outside of a trading venue

transaction

NONE

Additional

g) Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name BRIAN FAGAN 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER INITIAL NOTIFICATION Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 360,403 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance periods to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and c) volume(s) Nil 360,403

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 360,403 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 19/2/

d) - Aggregated 2026 at a price of EUR1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

e) Date of the Conditional award made on 19/2/2026

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a Trading venue

transaction

NONE

Additional

g) Information

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 a) Name ANNA-MARIE CURRY 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status COMPANY SECRETARY & GENERAL COUNSEL INITIAL NOTIFICATION Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC b) LEI 635400EOPACLULRENY18 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, ORDINARY SHARES OF EUR0.10 EACH type of a) instrument IDENTIFICATION CODE: IE00BJ34P519 Identification code Grant of a conditional award of 73,976 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each to be issued in Nature of the accordance with the Irish Residential properties REIT PLC 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan. b) transaction Vesting of the LTIP award is strictly subject to satisfactory attainment of stretching performance metrics over the THREE-YEAR performance period to year-end 2028 in accordance with the plan rules and the company's Remuneration Policy Price(s) Volume(s) of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and c) volume(s) Nil 73,976

Aggregated

information

NIL - conditional award of 73,976 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each valued as at 19/2/

d) - Aggregated 2026 at a price of EUR1.086 per ordinary share being the VWAP at the grant date.

volume

- Price

Conditional award made on 19/2/2026

Date of the

e) transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

NONE

Additional

g) Information

