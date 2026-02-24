Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Military Metals Corp (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders on Monday, February 23, 2026 (the "AGM").

All matters presented for approval at the AGM were duly authorized and approved, including (i) the election of Scott Eldridge, Michael Carew, Mark Saxon, and Stephen Sulis as directors of the Company for the ensuing year, (ii) the appointment of Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and (iii) the approval of the Company's new shareholder rights plan.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

