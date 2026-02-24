JDE Peet's N.V.: JDE Peet's reports full-year results 2025

Strong financial performance and strategic progress in volatile and challenging environment



PRESS RELEASE



Amsterdam, February 24, 2026

Key items1

Organic sales up +15.3%, driven by 19.5% price and -4.3% volume/mix; Reported sales up 12.3%

Organic adjusted EBIT up +1.2% to EUR 1.3 billion

Free cash flow of EUR 1,130 million; Net leverage at 2.3x

Underlying EPS EUR 2.46 (up +1.7% to EUR 1.84 excluding fair value change in equity derivatives); Reported EPS of EUR 1.64

Strong progress made in the roll-out of the brand-led Reignite the Amazing strategy

strategy KDP offer launched with closing expected early in the second quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions

A message from Rafa Oliveira, CEO of JDE Peet's

"2025 was a very good year for JDE Peet's. Despite unprecedented green coffee inflation, we delivered strong top-line growth, increased our operational profit, and generated cash in excess of 1.1 billion euro.

A major highlight was the launch of our new brand-led strategy, Reignite the Amazing, to drive sustainable value creation- and it is already delivering tangible results. The strategy is centred around three Big Bets-- Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, alongside a portfolio of nine local icons- providing clear strategic direction, focussed priorities, and compelling opportunities for long-term growth. Since its launch, we have made good progress in simplifying our organisation, advancing our 500 million euro cost savings programme, and adopting a more selective and disciplined approach to capital and resource allocation to support targeted growth investments.

Throughout 2025, we also launched a series of exciting new products including Dubai Chocolate, rolled out across 22 countries; Peet's Popping Pearls and Peet's ready-to-drink Cold Brew Coffee; as well as the L'OR Barista Absolu capsule machine, offering 18 hot or iced creations. These innovations demonstrate our ability to move with speed, delight our consumers in new and exciting ways, and keep JDE Peet's at the heart of the global coffee conversation.

I would like to thank our dedicated and passionate colleagues, who worked incredibly hard to navigate the dynamic operating environment, while simultaneously making strong progress on our new strategy.

Based on our strong performance in 2025 and the momentum behind our strategic priorities, we enter 2026 from a position of strength. What's next is even more exciting as we prepare to build the world's best coffee company together with KDP and enter a new era of growth and innovation."

Reignite the Amazing strategy: strategic and productivity initiatives well underway

At its Capital Markets Day on July 1, 2025, JDE Peet's introduced its new strategy, Reignite the Amazing, aimed at driving sustainable value creation. This brand-led strategy is centred around three Big Bets: Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, alongside a portfolio of nine local icons, designed to drive long-term growth and strengthen market relevance.

Since then, the company has made solid progress in simplifying its organisation, advancing its EUR 500 million cost savings programme, and adopting a more selective and disciplined approach to capital and resource allocation to drive targeted growth investments.

During the year, the company

developed a new company-wide programme to accelerate the development of bigger, higher-impact innovations, in line with its ambition to substantially increase the value of its innovation pipeline and reduce time-to-scale;

streamlined and simplified the organisation by reducing European clusters, establishing shared service centres, and selectively outsourcing support functions;

transitioned a significant portion of Peet's U.S. commercial route-to-market from Direct Store Delivery (DSD) to an asset-light direct central distribution model, with the remaining transition completed by June;

reduced complexity of its appliance park by 15% and reduced its cross-sell SKUs by more than 50% in its European Out-of-Home business;

divested or discontinued various non-core businesses and assets, including its tea business in Turkey, its low-margin Food Ingredients (B2B) business in Asia, and three factories in the U.K., Brazil and the U.S.;

transitioned nine of its long-tail brands and is well on track to transition another thirteen long-tail brands in 2026;

delivered EUR 70 million of incremental productivity savings across COGS and SG&A through strategic focus, simplification and more effective A&P allocation, in line with the company's EUR 500 million productivity target by 2032, with 50% to be achieved by the end of 2027 and half of the total savings to be reinvested into the business.





Significant cost inflation in 2025

Green coffee price developments remained volatile and continued their upward trend in 2025. Coupled with other cost inflation, this resulted in a total cost inflation of EUR 1.6 billion. To mitigate the impact of this unprecedented cost increase, the company continued to implement a range of measures, including productivity and efficiency initiatives, passing on cost increases to consumers only where unavoidable, while maintaining affordability. As a category leader, JDE Peet's remains committed to creating value across the entire supply chain- supporting coffee farmers in adopting sustainable practices while delivering innovative, high-quality, and enjoyable coffee products to consumers and retailers.

KDP transaction on track to close in early Q2 25

On 25 August 2025, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and JDE Peet's jointly announced they had reached conditional agreement under which KDP intends to acquire JDE Peet's in an all-cash transaction. Since then, good progress has been made. All competition clearances that constitute conditions to the Offer have been obtained. In addition, positive advice has been received from JDE Peet's Dutch Works Council, and the European Works Council has satisfactorily been informed of the transaction in accordance with the European works council agreement.

On 16 January 2026, Kodiak BidCo B.V., a subsidiary of KDP, launched a recommended public cash offer for all outstanding shares in JDE Peet's at a price of EUR 31.85 per share. JDE Peet's Board of Directors fully supports, and unanimously recommends, the o?er to all shareholders for acceptance. Acorn Holdings B.V. and all members of the Board of JDE Peet's, together representing approximately 69% of the issued and outstanding shares of JDE Peet's, have irrevocably undertaken to tender their shares under the o?er. Closing of the offer is expected early in the second quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions.

Dividend

In light of the ongoing acquisition process, the Board of Directors does not propose a dividend for financial year 2025. The net result for the year will be appropriated to the Company's reserves.

FINANCIAL REVIEW FULL-YEAR 2025

in EUR m (unless otherwise stated)





FY 2025



FY 2024



Organic

change Reported change



Sales 9,921 8,837 15.3 % 12.3 % Adjusted EBITDA 1 1,592 1,587 - 0.3 % Adjusted EBIT 1 1,295 1,277 1.2 % 1.4 % Operating profit 757 1,056 -28.7 % -28.3 % Underlying profit for the period 1 1,196 729 - 64.1 % Profit for the period 803 543 - 47.9 % Underlying EPS (EUR) 1,2,3 2.46 1.50 - 64.0 % Basic EPS (EUR) 2 1.64 1.15 - 42.6 % 1 Alternative Performance Measure. Refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures 2 Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding 3 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude adjusting items (net of tax)



Total reported sales increased by 12.3% to EUR 9,921 million. Excluding a -2.7% effect related to foreign exchange and a -0.3% related to scope, sales increased by 15.3% on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was driven by a price effect of 19.5% and a volume/mix effect of -4.3%. All categories contributed to the organic sales growth with double-digit growth in Roast & Ground, Beans and Instants and mid-single-digit growth in Capsules.

Adjusted EBIT increased organically by 1.2%, as disciplined pricing and productivity programmes were able to offset nearly EUR 1.6 billion of incremental inflation in FY 25.

Profit for the period increased by 47.9%. Underlying profit - excluding all adjusting items net of tax - increased by 64.1% to EUR 1,196 million. This performance was mainly driven by a favourable non-cash, tax-exempt impact of EUR 301 million from a fair value change in the company's equity derivatives, due to the increase in the company's share price in 2025. Excluding this fair value change, the underlying effective tax rate would have been around 26%, underlying profit would have been EUR 895 million, and underlying EPS would have increased by 1.7% to EUR 1.84 in FY 25.

Net debt decreased by EUR 611 million to EUR 3.7 billion on 31 December 2025. As a result, net leverage decreased by 0.4x to 2.3x net debt to adjusted EBITDA on 31 December 2025.

For the full and original version of the press release click here

1 This press release contains Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), which are not recognised measures of financial performance under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these APMs to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, refer to Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures.

About JDE Peet's

JDE Peet's is the world's leading pure-play coffee company, with a presence in more than 100 markets. Guided by its Reignite the Amazing strategy, the company is focused on brand-led growth across three big bets: Peet's, L'OR, and Jacobs, alongside a collection of 9 local icons. In 2025, JDE Peet's generated total sales of EUR 9.9 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Discover more about our journey to deliver a coffee for every cup and a brand for every heart at www.jdepeets.com .

