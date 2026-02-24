PARROT: Parrot: Finnish Defence Forces to procure Parrot ANAFI UKR micro-UAV systems

PRESS RELEASE

February 24, 2026 - 8:00 am CET

Finnish Defence Forces to procure Parrot ANAFI UKR micro-UAV systems to strengthen ISR capabilities

Parrot, a European leader in professional micro-UAVs, welcomes the announcement[1] made by the Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command regarding the procurement[2] of Parrot ANAFI UKR systems intended to reinforce Finnish Defence Forces capabilities for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) .

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistics Command indicated that deliveries are expected to begin in early 2026, and that the VAT-included value is nearly €15 million. Boston Group, a long-term distribution and service support partner of Parrot in the Nordic region, is supporting the program.

Finland has operated Parrot micro-UAV systems since the launch of the first generation of Parrot's ISR micro-UAV the ANAFI Thermal SE and then onto significant volumes of the ANAFI USA commencing in 2023, initially supporting training, field familiarisation, and the development of ISR methods and operating procedures. Through sustained use, the Parrot micro-UAV systems have been integrated into exercises and readiness activities across the force, supporting situational awareness at tactical levels in demanding terrain and climatic conditions.

The Finnish Defence Forces emphasized that modern warfare increasingly relies on the layered use of diverse, continuously evolving unmanned aerial capabilities. They noted that Parrot micro-UAVs already in service have built a solid foundation for micro-UAS training and operational use and will remain in deployment. They also pointed out that ANAFI UKR represents a significant step forward compared to existing systems, having been developed from observations and operational experience in Ukraine.

European-designed autonomous ISR systems

Parrot's tactical micro-UAVs are designed for missions that require secure communications and protected data handling, robust performance in demanding operational environments, and rapid deployment with intuitive, unit-level ease of use. Their compact form factor supports mobility and dispersed operations, enabling teams to operate effectively in the field while maintaining a high level of operational security.

ANAFI UKR provides ground forces rapid access to advanced aerial intelligence in complex and changing operational environments, with standard features including embedded AI, advanced optical navigation, anti-spoofing frequency hopping military radio and hardened cybersecurity architecture, enabling key capabilities such as:

Ability to fly and navigate autonomously in contested electromagnetic environments

Real time classification & tracking

Extended flight endurance for persistent observation

High wind-resilience and environmental reliability

Compact, soldier-portable design optimized for rapid deployment

Advanced secure communications and mission-software features enabling safe, efficient, and data-rich operations

Automated mission workflows, reducing operator burden and improving tempo in high-pressure situations

The expanded capability supports missions including:

Tactical reconnaissance and overwatch

Target acquisition and ISR support

Border and territorial surveillance across complex landscapes

Maintaining situational awareness in challenged or degraded operating environments

Rapid deployment missions requiring mobility, discretion, and resilience

Chris Roberts, Senior Vice President at Parrot, commented: "Modern operations increasingly rely on layered, rapidly evolving unmanned capabilities. The Finnish Defence Forces' procurement underscores this reality and is intended to strengthen ISR and target acquisition conducted with unmanned systems. We are very pleased to continue to build on the solid training and operational foundation we have provided to Finish Forces for many years. With ANAFI UKR, Finland is adopting a materially enhanced micro-UAV capability shaped by lessons and experience from Ukraine, while we remain committed to turning user feedback into regular, practical upgrades that matter at unit level."

ABOUT PARROT

Parrot is Europe's leading group in the field of professional micro-UAVs and 3D mapping and modeling solutions. The Group designs, develops and markets a complementary range of high-performance micro-UAVs and photogrammetry software, serving both operational and analytical needs of security forces, industrial and commercial operators as well as public authorities worldwide.

Parrot integrates artificial intelligence at the core of its microdrone systems, enabling advanced capabilities in autonomous flight, detection, tracking, and analysis in complex environments. Its ANAFI range, renowned for its compact design, robustness and ease of deployment, is built to meet the demanding requirements of critical missions in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), public safety, and technical inspection.

Parrot is also behind Pix4D, a leading suite of software solutions for photogrammetry and geospatial data processing. Designed for professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, public safety and environmental monitoring, Pix4D enables advanced 2D and 3D modeling, mapping and digital twin generation.

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Chairman, CEO and main shareholder, Parrot is headquartered in Paris and develops its products in Europe. Manufacturing is carried out in the United States and South Korea, combining technological sovereignty with industrial agility. The Group employs over 400 people and generates most of its revenue, €78 million in 2024, internationally. With subsidiaries in Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Germany and Spain, Parrot serves governments, enterprises and operators in more than 50 countries. Parrot is listed on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com, www.pix4d.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, corporate media

Marie Calleux - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@actus.fr Tech & trade media

Chris Roberts - T: +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

pr@parrot.com

[1] See https://puolustusvoimat.fi/en/-/unmanned-aerial-system-capability-strengthened-through-additional-procurements?languageId=en_US

[2] This procurement is not related to the contract win announced by Parrot on November 24, 2025 (new NATO member-country).

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mGqcYZuaZ2iZyJ9yaJ1raGJnb5pnk2mWmGPLlGlql8iXbnBmnGpmb8eaZnJnnGZu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96718-parrot_pr_finland-tender-win_20260224_en_def.pdf