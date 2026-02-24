Regulatory News:

Winamp Group (Paris: ALWIN) (Brussels: ALWIN):

The streaming era has plateaued, and creators are ready for what's next. Today, Winamp for Creators announces the launch of its complete suite of services Website Builder, Fanzone, and Merchandising, empowering artists to take full ownership of their business, their audience, and their revenue in 2026 and beyond.

With global streaming growth slowing in mature markets like the US and payouts continuing to decline, artists can no longer rely on streaming alone to sustain their careers. At the same time, 96% of new music releases now come from independent and DIY creators, marking a clear shift toward a creator-first industry. Winamp's latest product launch responds directly to this moment: It's time to go D2F

"Artists don't need more platforms, they need ownership," said Alexandre Saboudjian, CEO. "With these new tools, Winamp gives creators what the industry has been waiting for: a way to run their music career like a real business, with full control over their fan relationships, revenue streams, and brand."

A Complete Direct-to-Fan Ecosystem

Winamp's new suite of tools enables artists to:

Launch their own professional website in minutes, fully branded and customizable.

in minutes, fully branded and customizable. Build a Fanzone , a dedicated fan community space to engage superfans, offer exclusive content, and deepen relationships.

, a dedicated fan community space to engage superfans, offer exclusive content, and deepen relationships. Sell merchandise directly through an integrated merch shop, keeping more revenue and owning the customer relationship.

This marks a major step forward in Winamp's mission to empower artists to build sustainable, independent careers and to finally increase income beyond streaming.

Trusted by Artists, Built for the Future

Acclaimed Belgian singer Typh Barrow has already adopted Winamp's new tools, launching her official website and merchandise store through the platform. "For the first time, I feel like I truly own my relationship with my fans," said Typh Barrow. "With Winamp, I didn't just launch a website, I built a real home for my music, my community, and my business."

Winamp will also roll out websites, Fanzones, and merch shops for the three selected artists from the Winamp Creators Program, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting emerging talent with real business infrastructure, not just exposure.

Since the launch of Winamp for Creators in April, more than 35,000 artists from over 130 countries have joined the platform, a testament to Winamp's global reach and its renewed role as a landmark of trust and innovation in the music industry.

A New Chapter for Artist Independence

For decades, Winamp has stood at the intersection of music and technology. Today, it reclaims that legacy by placing artists back at the center of their careers.

"The future of music is artist-owned," added Alexandre Saboudjian. "This launch isn't just a product update. It's a statement: creators deserve tools that put them in control."

Winamp's Website Builder, FanZone, and Merchandising services will be available globally starting early March 2026

Next Meeting

March 10, 2026 Investor's webinar

About Winamp Group

Winamp Group is a pioneering and leading company in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise spanning multiple business areas, the Group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the copyright management company Bridger, and the music licensing company Jamendo.

Winamp Group aims to build the future of the music industry by making sustained investments in innovative solutions, as well as in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The Group upholds the core values of its brands: empowerment, access, simplicity and fairness.

Winamp envisions a world where artists and their fans are more connected than ever through a cutting-edge music platform. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters by offering a simple and innovative solution to collect their rights. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional revenues through commercial licensing. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty free thematic digital radio stations.

About Winamp www.winamp.com

Winamp redefines the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and their fans. We provide powerful tools that enable creators to manage their music, grow their audience and maximize their revenues, while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform, designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources that empower creators to take control of their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260224574594/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com