

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International PLC (CRDA.L), a British provider of specialty chemicals for health care, personal care, home care, and others, on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue for fiscal 2025, helped by improved revenue from the Consumer Care and Life Sciences segments.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a pre-tax income of GBP 91 million, less than GBP 207.8 million in the previous year. Net income was GBP 62 million, or 44.4 pence per share, compared with GBP 158.5 million, or 113.5 pence per share, last year. This decline in net earnings reflects an increase in costs.



Excluding items, pre-tax profit stood at GBP 276.2 million as against the prior year's GBP 260 million. Excluding items, earnings were 146.1 pence per share, higher than 142.5 pence per share a year ago.



Operating income plunged to GBP 110.1 million from the previous year's GBP 227.5 million. Cost of sales moved up to GBP 953.7 million from GBP 894.2 million a year ago. Operating costs were GBP 635.6 million, compared with GBP 506.4 million in the prior year.



Revenue was GBP 1.699 billion, higher than GBP 1.628 billion in 2024. The Consumer Care business reported revenue of GBP 972.7 million, up from GBP 920 million a year ago. Life Sciences posted sales of GBP 532.2 million, compared with GBP 504.3 million last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a final dividend of 63 pence per share on May 27, to shareholders on the register as of April 10. This final dividend will bring the total dividend for the year to 111 pence per share, higher than last year's 110 pence per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the Group expects an increase in adjusted operating margin driven by improving profitability in Consumer Care and Life Sciences and the benefits from the transformation program of the company.



