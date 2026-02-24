Anzeige
WONBIOGEN Co., Ltd: Won BioGen Accelerates Global Market Expansion with Advanced Moist Wound Care Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device manufacturer Won BioGen (CEO Kim Won-il) is accelerating its global market expansion based on its advanced moist wound care technology and hydrocolloid application products.

Therasorb, Won BioGen's flagship brand product, is a polyurethane foam dressing that simultaneously maintains a moist environment and offers high absorbency. This feature promotes rapid wound healing without scab formation. Recently, It has gained trust in medical field applied to various clinical indications, including burns, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, donor sites, and diabetic foot ulcers.

Renoderm, Won BioGen's hydrocolloid dressing brand, provides an optimal moist environment for skin regeneration by absorbing exudate and removing necrotic tissue. Widely used from minor wounds to post-laser treatment care, it has been receiving acclaim based on its clinically proven technology. Therasorb and Renoderm medical devices are scheduled to obtain CE MDR certification by 2026. Additionally, Remscar, a silicone gel and sheet-type scar management product, is used for managing hypertrophic scars and keloids resulting from surgery, burns, and trauma.

Above all, Won BioGen's competitive edge stems from its expanded application of medical device-based hydrocolloid technology into the acne spot patch market. The spot patches are manufactured under medical device-level quality control and production processes, based on experience producing clinical hydrocolloid dressings. Consequently, WonBioGen, as an acne spot patch export manufacturer, produces and exports products for major brands in large part in Japan and China via OEM and ODM arrangements. Recently, it has also strengthened its sales and marketing strategies to expand into the North American and European markets.

The company is also actively pursuing exhibition marketing activities to expand its global market presence. Won BioGen showcased its foam dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, silicone scar management products, and medical device-based skincare products at booths in the WHX, Medica, and Cosmoprof exhibitions, receiving positive responses. Notably, at the WHX Dubai and MEDICA medical device exhibitions, the company held active consultations with buyers from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, demonstrating the potential for expanding new partnerships.

Furthermore, the company plans to operate booths under the Medisorb brand at the upcoming Cosmoprof Cosmetics Exhibition in Bologna, Italy, and Dubai Beauty world later this year. It will showcase its medical device MD Cream, skincare cosmetics, and spot patch products, and continue export consultations with B2C and B2B buyers.

A WonBioGen official said the company is strengthening its presence in the global market by combining clinically proven wound care technology with high-growth hydrocolloid-based applications.

"Leveraging our expertise in medical device manufacturing and an expanded ODM and OEM partnership strategy, we aim to solidify our position as a next-generation global wound care solutions provider," the official added.

Website: https://www.wonbiogen.co.kr/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/won-biogen-accelerates-global-market-expansion-with-advanced-moist-wound-care-technology-302695543.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
