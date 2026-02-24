SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct Pharma appoints Ann Kristin Led as Chief Financial Officer

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through resolution, today announced the appointment of Ann Kristin Led as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 March 2026.

Ann Kristin is a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience across the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and med-tech sectors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Ann Kristin to SynAct Pharma," said SynAct CEO Jeppe Øvlesen. "She joins SynAct at a pivotal time as upcoming clinical data are expected to further shape our strategic direction and create new opportunities for investors, partners, and patients. I would also like to thank Björn Westberg for his dedicated work as CFO over the years and Malin Wikstrand for capably stepping into the interim role."

Ann Kristin brings broad financial and strategic leadership experience, including senior roles at MedTrace Pharma, MC2 Therapeutics, and Lundbeck, where she played a central role in shaping financial strategy and supporting organizational growth. Her career spans major fundraising activities, licensing and transaction processes, and oversight of financial operations.

With deep financial and analytical expertise, a strong strategic mindset, and hands-on capital markets experience, Ann Kristin brings a unique combination of financial management, strategy, and business development capabilities. She has successfully led the execution of commercial licensing agreements with partners across the United States and in Europe, contributing to value creation and long-term strategic positioning.

With key clinical data expected from the Phase 2b ADVANCE study at the end of Q2 and momentum in strategic dialogues with potential partners, the remainder of the year is anticipated to be both busy and transformative for SynAct. Ann Kristin is well positioned to support the company's continued growth and the execution of its strategic priorities.

"I am excited to join SynAct at this important stage in its development," said Ann Kristin Led. "The company is built on a strong scientific foundation with significant potential, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and value creation."

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Øvlesen

CEO, SynAct Pharma AB

Phone: + 45 2844 7567

E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB

SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.