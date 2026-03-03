SynAct Pharma's FY25 results reflect a year of solid execution, highlighted by the continued advancement of lead asset resomelagon in the Phase IIb ADVANCE trial in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). With enrolment completed in February 2026 (n=246), top-line data (due in mid-2026) represent the most significant upcoming inflection point. The initiation in January 2026 of the Phase II RESPIRE study (n=96) in hospitalised patients with viral respiratory insufficiency illustrates the dual-track development strategy, targeting both chronic and acute inflammatory settings, and broadens the asset's addressable opportunity. The RESPIRE top-line data in Q326, together with ADVANCE IIb data, should define resomelagon's commercial positioning and underpin the scope of partnering discussions. Incorporating FY25 results pipeline progress and the recent SEK51.9m equity raise, our valuation increases to SEK2.21bn (SEK39.3/share) from SEK1.97bn (SEK36.9/share).

