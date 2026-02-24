

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L, BAFBF), an international infrastructure group, on Tuesday announced that Chief Financial Officer Phil Harrison will step down from the Board later this year after more than 10 years in the role.



The company appointed Myles Westcott, currently Group Financial Controller at BAE Systems plc (BA.L), as his successor following a succession planning process.



Westcott will join Balfour Beatty later this year as Chief Financial Officer.



Harrison will remain in his role until Westcott joins and will support the business through its 2025 full-year results in March 2026.



Following Westcott's appointment to the Board, Harrison will continue in an advisory capacity for four months to ensure a smooth transition.



Westcott brings more than 30 years of finance leadership experience, including nearly 25 years at BAE Systems, where he leads financial reporting, planning, governance, and risk functions.



Balfour Beatty closed trading 0.84% lesser at GBp 769 on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News