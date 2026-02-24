Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG) (OTCQB: MMNGF) (FSE: 9MM1) ("Metallic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, being held February 26-27, 2026 at The Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto.

Metallic's Chairman and CEO, Greg Johnson, will present on Friday, February 27, 2026 at 2:40 p.m. ET in the Kensington Room, providing an update on the Company's strategy, recent developments, and upcoming catalysts across its portfolio of U.S. and Canadian copper and silver assets:

La Plata (Colorado) - advancement of Metallic's copper-silver-gold-PGM project, including recent resource expansion and the addition of platinum and palladium within the updated mineral resource estimate, supported by a strategic investment from Newmont Corporation ;

- advancement of Metallic's copper-silver-gold-PGM project, including recent resource expansion and the addition of platinum and palladium within the updated mineral resource estimate, supported by a strategic investment from ; Keno Silver (Yukon) - continued advancement of Metallic's 100%-owned district-scale silver project in the historic Keno Hill district, adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill operations ; and

- continued advancement of Metallic's 100%-owned district-scale silver project in the historic Keno Hill district, adjacent to ; and Klondike Royalty Portfolio (Yukon) - updates on Metallic's alluvial gold royalty strategy, providing diversified exposure to gold production through partnerships with experienced operators.

Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings. Additional information and registration are available on Red Cloud's event website.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage exploration company advancing copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata project in southwestern Colorado, and high-grade silver exploration at the Keno Silver project in the Yukon Territory, adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver operations. The Company is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business through partnerships with experienced mining operators.

Metallic is led by a team with a strong track record of discovery and exploration success across multiple precious and base metal deposits in North America and is backed by strategic investment by Newmont Corporation and Eric Sprott. The Company integrates advanced data analytics into its exploration process to support target generation, accelerate discovery, and unlock value across its portfolio.

Metallic's project districts have a history of significant mineral production and benefit from existing infrastructure, including road access and nearby power. The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development, engaging and collaborating with Canadian First Nation groups, U.S. Tribal and Native Corporations, and local communities to support long-term project advancement.

Upcoming Events

Metallic's management team will be attending several upcoming key industry events over the coming months and welcomes the opportunity to meet with investors and stakeholders:

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC 2026 Showcase - Toronto, Canada, February 26-27, 2026. Metals Investor Forum - Toronto, Canada, February 27-28, 2026. PDAC 2026 - Toronto, Canada, March 1-4, 2026. Swiss Mining Institute Conference - Zurich, Switzerland, March 18-19, 2026. SAFE Summit 2026 - Washington, D.C., USA, April 27-28, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, historic production, estimation of mineral resources, the realization of mineral resource estimates, interpretation of prior exploration and potential exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing and results of future resource estimates, permitting timelines, metal prices and currency exchange rates, availability of capital, government regulation of exploration operations, environmental risks, reclamation, title, statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position and future dividends as well as financial position, prospects, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although Metallic Minerals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain necessary approvals, unsuccessful exploration results, unsuccessful operations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, risks associated with regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, uninsured risks, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral exploration, development of mines and mining operations is an inherently risky business. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Metallic Minerals and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review their annual filings that are available at sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

