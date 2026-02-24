

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (ELAN) reported Tuesday a net loss of $276 million or $0.56 per share for the fourth quarter, sharply wider than $8 million or $0.02 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.13 per share, compared to $0.14 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the quarter grew 12 percent to $1.14 billion from $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic constant currency revenue growth was 9 percent.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.33 to $0.36 per share on revenues between $1.280 billion and $1.305 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.00 to $1.06 per share on revenues between $4.95 billion and $5.02 billion, with organic constant currency revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent.



In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ELAN is trading on the NYSE at $24.46, down $0.29 or 1.15 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News