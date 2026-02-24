ZenaTech Inc.: ZenaTech Wins the Morrissey Goodale 2026 Most Prolific and Proficient Acquirer Award for Growing its Drone as a Service Network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces it has won the 2026 Most Prolific and Proficient Acquirer Award from Morrissey Goodale - a renowned management consulting and advisory firm exclusively serving the architecture, engineering, and environmental (AE) industry. The award is part of its Excellence in Acquisitive Growth Awards Series and recognizes ZenaTech's disciplined and accelerated acquisition strategy, acquiring 18 US firms in the AE sector as part of its 20 global DaaS acquisitions in 2025.

"This award validates our strategy to create value by acquiring established land survey companies and integrating drone-based data capture, automation, and analytics into their existing operations," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. "By purchasing firms that already have licensed professionals and long-standing client relationships in commercial and municipal markets, we gain immediate cash flow while we integrate drone technology. The strategy combines a fragmented, succession-driven industry roll-up opportunity with vertical integration-improving efficiency, expanding margins, and transitioning traditional surveying into higher-value, recurring Drone as a Service revenue streams."

The Most Prolific and Proficient Acquirer Award, presented annually by Morrissey Goodale, recognizes the firm completing the most US-based acquisitions in the prior year. The award celebrates disciplined deal execution, strategic growth, and leadership in industry consolidation. In connection with the award, Morrissey Goodale donates to a charitable organization chosen by the recipient. This year, ZenaTech has designated The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Canada's most research-intensive hospital and largest center dedicated to improving children's health, as the beneficiary.

ZenaTech's Drone as a Service business platform provides business and government clients with on-demand or subscription-based access to faster and superior drone-based services for a host of surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, and precision agriculture services, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies currently using low-tech processes and ripe for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network of locations in communities anchored by existing customers and revenue, for next-gen drone integration designed for speed, precision, data, and safety benefits. The company is continuing to build its global business and network of locations as well as its integration of drones and new services.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing solutions for mission-critical applications for business, government and defense. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive speed, accuracy, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its DaaS business and global network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous drone solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional drone solutions for surveying, monitoring, inspection, tracking, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for power washing and inspections use in commercial and government sectors, and the IQ Quad is for land surveys.

