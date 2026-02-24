

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Endesa SA (ELE), an electric utility company, on Tuesday reported higher full-year earnings, supported by improved operating performance. It also unveiled an expanded investment plan for 2026-2028 while raising its proposed dividend.



The company posted net profit of €2.198 billion for the full year, up 16.4% from €1.888 billion a year ago.



Ordinary net profit advanced 18% to €2.351 billion from €1.993 billion last year.



EBIT climbed 8.5% to €3.331 billion from €3.071 billion.



EBITDA rose 8.7% to €5.756 billion, compared with €5.293 billion a year earlier.



Income edged up 0.5% to €21.424 billion from €21.307 billion.



Additionally, Endesa has updated its 2026-2028 strategic plan, increasing total planned investment by 10% to €10.6 billion from €9.6 billion in the previous plan. Of this, €5.5 billion or 52% will be allocated to strengthening the electricity distribution network to ease grid saturation, 40% more than under the prior plan.



Investment in renewables will total €3 billion, focused on wind and storage, while €900 million will be directed to the retail electricity and gas business.



The company also increased its proposed dividend by 20% year-on-year to €1.58 per share.



