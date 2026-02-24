Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
24.02.2026 13:38 Uhr
Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in Multiple Investment Bank Conferences in March 2026

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in multiple investment bank conferences taking place in March 2026.

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference; Boston, MA - March 2-4, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat
Day/Time: Tuesday, March 3 at 11:50 A.M. ET
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/9z5g2VrV6e6rbCqQgDRoHA/6QuKhqDYvNSrPH8co9v5gd

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference; Miami, FL - March 8-11, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat
Day/Time: Monday, March 9 at 4:20 P.M. ET
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/mT9poctHDNthc6b89WqVjf/K8FdPptAY5cyfndeY9RPP9

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit; Miami, FL - March 10-11, 2026
Format: One-on-one Meetings
Day/Time: Tuesday, March 10

Citizens Life Sciences Conference; Miami, FL - March 10-11, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat
Day/Time: Wednesday, March 11 at 1:05 P.M. ET
Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/BuMiPNPtyHKimMF6k4AFMd/UWj58vHDxUk6PseGJr4ebs

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; Miami, FL - March 10-12, 2026
Format: Fireside Chat
Day/Time: Thursday, March 12 at 11:30 A.M. ET
Webcast: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/031026a_js/?entity=30_ESKWJT8

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conferences, please reach out to your respective conference representative.

A replay of the presentations will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist
Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with a New Drug Application (NDA) for icotrokinra submitted to the FDA in July, and an NDA for rusfertide submitted in December 2025. Icotrokinra (formerly, JNJ-2113), is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R"), which is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for the development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of preclinical stage drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, obesity triple agonist peptide PN-477, and the oral hepcidin program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates, and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at https://www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Virginia Amann
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/protagonist-therapeutics-to-participate-in-multiple-investment-bank-c-1140403

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
