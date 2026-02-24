

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower (AMT) reported that its fourth quarter AFFO attributable to common stockholders increased 13.1% year-over-year to $1.23 billion. AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per share was $2.63, up 13.4%. AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders, as adjusted, increased 13.1% to $1.23 billion. AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per share, as adjusted, was $2.63, up 13.4%.



Fourth quarter net income attributable to AMT common stockholders was $821 million, a decline of 33.3%. Net income attributable to AMT common stockholders per share was $1.75, down 33.2%. Fourth quarter total revenue increased 7.5% to $2.74 billion. Total property revenue increased 7.6% to $2.67 billion.



For 2026, the company expects: AFFO attributable to AMT common stockholders per share in a range of $10.78 to $10.95. Total property revenue is expected in a range of $10.44 billion to $10.59 billion.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, American Tower shares are down 0.57 percent to $189.00.



