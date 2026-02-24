True-to-nature gourmand richness achieved with renewable CO 2 technology.

IFF (NYSE: IFF) LMR Naturals by IFF-a global leader in natural ingredients for perfumery, cosmetics and flavors-has introduced Tonka Bean CO2 Absolute to its Conscious Collection, a line of 12 highly sustainable and traceable natural ingredients for perfumes and flavors. Tonka Bean CO2 Absolute is a natural extract with a gourmand olfactive signature. This new addition to the perfumer's palette is produced with renewable and recycled supercritical CO2 at IFF's extraction site in Aubrac, France.

"Our CO2 extraction unit in Aubrac has enabled LMR to develop a collection of extracts that seamlessly blends sustainability with high hedonic profiles for perfumers," said Bertrand de Préville, general manager of LMR Naturals by IFF. "With the launch of Tonka Bean CO2 Absolute, we're reaffirming our commitment to planet-conscious supercritical CO2 extraction and perfumery innovation-underscoring our leadership in premium natural ingredients for fine perfumery."

The new Tonka Bean extract features enhanced performance and cost efficiency. The CO2 extraction process used reduces energy consumption, lowering the environmental impact compared with traditional solvent extraction. It is performed at low temperature, leaves no petrochemical residue and protects volatile and sensitive molecules. The result is a high-quality extract that captures the authentic scent of freshly harvested tonka beans with a lower carbon footprint (-34% cradle-to-gate) compared to traditional Tonka Absolute.

With origins that can be traced to the Amazon rainforest, the LMR Tonka Bean CO2 brings added naturality, warmth and luxurious texture to both fine and consumer fragrances. The ingredient's creamy and comforting facets speak to consumers looking for comfort, nostalgia and a touch of indulgence Its smooth roasted-almond top note and sun-dried hay nuance combined with cocoa undertones create a richer, more velvety scent experience than traditional Tonka absolute.

"I love that it brings captivating new dimensions," said Alexandra Carlin, senior perfumer at IFF. "It has a brown sugar twist, a hint of buckwheat and even a subtle touch of cocoa. It's unexpectedly sweet and salty at the same time and deeply intriguing."

Tonka Bean CO2 marks IFF's latest advancement in shaping the future of fragrance innovation. This announcement follows the recent inauguration of the expanded LMR Naturals site in Grasse, France. The company's €10 million investment in the Grasse facility enhances capacity to drive naturals innovation in the heart of the world's perfume capital.

LMR Naturals is a trademarked capability within IFF, originally founded in 1983 by Monique Remy and acquired by IFF in 2000 to enhance IFF's ability to provide perfumers with high-quality, innovative and, sustainably sourced and produced natural ingredients at competitive cost. Perfumers around the world leverage the deep expertise of LMR scientists to create the signature of unforgettable fragrances for customers and across applications such as fine perfumery, cosmetics, home care, fabric care and beauty care. LMR Naturals also provides ingredients for taste applications.

