Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company"), a performance marketing technology company focused on eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising, today announced new enterprise trials and audit engagements, including with a Fortune 50 U.S.-based healthcare benefits provider serving more than 115 million individuals. These engagements build on measurable performance improvements delivered for clients, including CPC reductions of up to 90% and trial-to-contract conversion rates exceeding 80%, and reflect accelerating enterprise adoption of BrandPilot's offering as advertisers seek greater efficiency, accountability, and performance transparency.

Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI, commented, "AdAi continues to deliver strong outcomes for our clients, recovering significant budget for further growth while in some cases driving CPC reductions of up to 90%. As a result, we are seeing accelerating momentum across the pipeline, with a growing number of enterprise clients entering trials and a high percentage converting to commercial engagements. This reflects increasing demand for independent technologies that help advertisers improve efficiency and regain control over automated advertising environments."

BrandPilot AI's enterprise pipeline includes advertisers collectively spending millions of dollars per month on digital advertising, creating meaningful opportunities as trials convert into long-term contracts and recurring revenue. Following more than a year of pipeline development, the Company is seeing increasing enterprise participation and conversion into commercial engagements, positioning BrandPilot to capture significant revenue potential as clients realize measurable efficiency improvements and redeploy recovered advertising budget.

Recent enterprise audits and trials include:

Fortune 50 Healthcare Provider (Healthcare) - Enterprise-scale trial evaluating AdAi's ability to identify inefficient advertising activity and improve performance accountability.

Leading U.S.-Based Digital Payments Platform (Fintech) - Deployment of AdAi conquesting capability to improve efficiency in competitive search auctions.

North American Home Furnishings Retailer (Retail) - Active trial evaluating AdAi's ability to reduce acquisition costs and improve search efficiency.

San Francisco-Based Series A Education Technology Company (EdTech) - Continued engagement following a 30-day trial in which AdAi reduced CPC by approximately 35% and increased click volume by approximately 3%.

Accredited Online Higher Education Institution (Higher Education) - Passive audit engagement to evaluate advertising efficiency and identify economically ineffective spend.

Continued Execution on Enterprise Growth Strategy

These engagements validate BrandPilot AI's strategy to expand enterprise adoption, accelerate commercial conversion of trial engagements, and strengthen its role as an independent performance and validation layer in digital advertising.

Management believes growing engagement across healthcare, fintech, retail, and education sectors reflects increasing demand for technologies that help advertisers improve efficiency, restore data integrity, and regain control over automated advertising systems.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot operates as an independent performance and validation layer, helping enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's strategic plans, including the expected expansion of enterprise adoption; the anticipated continuation and potential conversion of audit and trial engagements into commercial contracts; the Company's ability to generate recurring revenue from enterprise clients; the expected performance, effectiveness, and commercial impact of the Company's AdAi capability; and the Company's ability to capture revenue opportunities from its enterprise pipeline, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: variability in the outcomes of enterprise trials and audit engagements; the ability of the Company to convert trial engagements into long-term commercial contracts; the effectiveness and performance of the AdAi capability in live enterprise environments; the level and timing of enterprise customer adoption; changes in digital advertising platforms, policies, or auction dynamics; competitive developments in advertising technology; and the Company's ability to execute its growth and commercialization strategy. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions that management believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Source: BrandPilot AI Inc.