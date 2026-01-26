Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company") today announced that it will attend the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-30, 2026 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as part of its ongoing capital markets and investor engagement strategy.

The DealFlow Discovery Conference brings together public and private growth companies, institutional investors, and capital markets participants to explore emerging opportunities and strategic partnerships. BrandPilot AI will engage with investors and industry peers to discuss its expanding product suite, growing enterprise pipeline, and mission to eliminate fraud, waste, and inefficiency in digital advertising.

Management will be available for meetings throughout the event.

The Company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brandon Mina, has been appointed to and will represent BrandPilot AI on the Advertising Technology Councils of both IAB Canada and the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA). These councils bring together senior leaders across advertising, media, and technology to help shape industry standards, best practices, and accountability in advertising technology.

"These councils sit at the intersection of performance, transparency, and accountability-exactly where modern advertising is heading," said Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI. "Participation ensures we remain closely aligned with the challenges facing enterprise marketers while contributing to a more disciplined and transparent advertising ecosystem.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

About DealFlow Discovery Conference

DealFlow Discovery is a capital markets conference that connects public and private growth companies with institutional investors, family offices, and capital markets professionals. The conference focuses on emerging opportunities, corporate strategy, and investor discovery through curated meetings and presentations.

For more information, visit www.dealflowdiscoveryconference.com.

About IAB Canada

IAB Canada is the national industry association representing Canada's digital advertising and marketing ecosystem. The organization works with marketers, agencies, publishers, and technology platforms to develop standards, best practices, research, and advocacy that support transparency, innovation, and responsible growth in digital advertising.

For more information, visit www.iabcanada.com.

About the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA)

The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) is the leading voice of Canada's marketing profession, representing marketers across all sectors and disciplines. The CMA provides thought leadership, industry standards, and education to help advance marketing effectiveness, accountability, and professional excellence in Canada.

For more information, visit www.thecma.ca.

