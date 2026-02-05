Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BrandPilot" or the "Company") today announced the launch of AdAi for Conquesting, a new capability designed to improve efficiency and discipline in competitive search advertising.

Conquesting campaigns traditionally require brands to bid continuously against competitors, often resulting in elevated cost-per-clicks and inconsistent returns. AdAi for Conquesting applies real-time monitoring of competitor activity and activates bids selectively during periods of competitor inactivity such as paused campaigns or exhausted budgets, allowing brands to participate in competitive auctions without sustained high-cost bidding.

An alpha test of the new Conquesting feature is currently underway with a leading digital bill pay and payments platform. Early observations from the alpha program indicate improved efficiency signals versus traditional conquesting approaches, including reduced exposure to sustained high-cost bidding environments. Results from the alpha program are being used to inform product refinement and broader market rollout.

"Conquesting has historically been one of the most expensive and least efficient acquisition strategies in paid search," said John Beresford, Chief Revenue Officer of BrandPilot AI. "AdAi for Conquesting flips that model by applying real-time intelligence and automation. Instead of overpaying to fight competitors at all times, brands can enter the auction only when conditions are favorable, preserving margins while still capturing high-intent demand."

BrandPilot AI is introducing the new capability alongside its core offering at the Digital Marketing Masterclass in Toronto on February 18, 2026. The company will be engaging senior marketing and e-commerce leaders focused on improving advertising efficiency, transparency, and return on ad spend in an increasingly automated media environment.

The launch of this new conquesting capability, combined with BrandPilot AI's participation in industry Masterclasses, reinforces the Company's commitment to staying aligned with market needs while delivering AI-driven solutions focused on measurable, sustainable growth.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company's core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface cannibalistic and economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

