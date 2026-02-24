TOKYO, Feb 24, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) will provide and donate gold, silver, and bronze medals to the top three men and women finishers of the marathon and wheelchair marathon events at the Tokyo Marathon 2026. The Tokyo Marathon 2026 is organized by the Tokyo Marathon Foundation and will be held on March 1, 2026.Design Representing All the Participants in the Event with Woven LinesThe medals were designed based on the concept of the Tokyo Marathon: The Day We Unite. On the front of the medal, the logo type is placed horizontally above the event logo pattern, which represents "runners, supporters, and cheerers," to express the image of the Tokyo Marathon, which is held based on the involvement of many people, including runners, as well as volunteer staff and cheerers.On the back of the medal, the name of the event, Tokyo Marathon 2026, is written in Braille, and the words "FINISHER" and the event date are engraved, along with TANAKA's logo. The medal's ribbon design continues the 2016 design and is based on the event logo, which resembles a tapestry of lines woven together to represent all the runners, volunteers, and spectators.Sustainability InitiativesThe Tokyo Marathon 2026 is advancing sustainability initiatives centered on "waste reduction," "environmental conservation," and "DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion)." In support of this initiative, the medal ribbons are made using recycled polyester. In addition, for the gold medals, the gold plating solution used is from TANAKA's "RE Series" regenerated precious metals made using only 100% recycled materials. Through these initiatives, TANAKA is helping to make the event more sustainable.About the Tokyo Marathon 2026The Tokyo Marathon 2026 is the 19th edition of one of the largest public participation marathons in Japan. As it will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027, the event has evolved further to help all the participants play active roles so that the metropolis of Tokyo unite as one, based on three pillars: "The safest and most secure race in the world," "The most exciting race in the world," and "The warmest and most friendly race in the world." This year, the event has adopted "Run. Tokyo. Own." as the keyword to express how, on the grand stage of Tokyo, each runner lives their own run and their own story - and how countless individuals coming together create "one Tokyo" for that day and that moment alone.TANAKA has produced the winner and finisher medals for every Tokyo Marathon since the first held in 2007, with this year marking the 19th year. The Tokyo Marathon joined the World Marathon Majors (currently the Abbott World Marathon Majors) in 2013, attracting global attention as one of the world's seven premier marathons. Other than the Tokyo Marathon, TANAKA has also produced medals for the winners of the Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon, supported the promotion of para sports as an official partner of the Japanese Para Sports Association (JPSA), and produced and sold official commemorative medals for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. As part of its contribution to the realization of an inclusive society and the creation of a healthier society, TANAKA will continue to support the promotion of sports going forward.Overview of the Tokyo Marathon 2026 MedalsWeight, size and material- Gold Medal: approx. 100g 65mm in diameter and approx. 3mm: pure silver with gold plating- Silver Medal: approx. 100g 65mm in diameter and approx. 3mm: pure silver- Bronze Medal: approx. 85g 65mm in diameter and approx. 3mm: pure copper platingRace Information of the Tokyo Marathon 2026Organizer: Tokyo Marathon FoundationCo-organizers: JAAF (Japan Association of Athletics Federations); Tokyo Metropolitan Government; The Yomiuri Shimbun; Nippon Television Network Corporation; Sankei Shimbun Co., Ltd.; The Tokyo Shimbun.Managing Organization: Tokyo Athletics AssociationOperation Supporter: Tokyo Sports Association for the Disabled; Kanto Para Athletics.Supporting Organizations: JAPAN SPORTS AGENCY; Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism; Japan Tourism Agency; Metropolitan Tokyo Mayors' Council; Japan Sports Association; Japanese Olympic Committee; Japanese Para Sports Association; Japan Para Athletics; Nippon Keidanren (Japan Business Federation); KEIZAI DOYUKAI (Japan Association of Corporate Executives); The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Tokyo Medical Association; Tokyo Disaster Prevention & Emergency Medical Service Association; Tokyo Private Ambulance Call Center Registered Companies Liaison Council; TOKYO NURSING ASSOCIATION; Tokyo Convention & Visitors Bureau; Tokyo Federation of Neighborhood Associations; Tokyo Federation of Shopping Center Promotion Associations & Tokyo Federation of Shopping Centers; Tokyo Sports Association; Community Sport Leaders Tokyo; Metropolitan Expressway Co., Ltd; The Hochi Shimbun; Radio Nippon Co., Ltd.; Sankei Sports; Nippon Broadcasting System, Inc.; The Tokyo Chunichi Sports.Presenting Partner Tokyo Metro Co., Ltd.Official Partners: STARTS CORPORATION INC.; Mastercard; OujiSeiyaku Co., Ltd.; ASICS Japan Corp.; Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.;KINTETSU INTERNATIONAL; SEIKO GROUP CORPORATION; The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited; McDonald's Company (Japan), Ltd.; Mizuho Bank, Ltd.; Kokumin Kyosai co-op (National Federation of Workers and Consumers Kyosai Cooperatives); Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.; Kao Corporation; Earth Corporation; Porsche Japan K.K.; realbuzz; VENEX Co., Ltd.; NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION; KOYOU RENTIA Co., Ltd.; Fanplus, Inc.; Shimizu Octo, Inc.; SAGAWA EXPRESS CO., LTD.; TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.; Rokko Butter, Co., Ltd.; Hibino Corporation; Photocreate Co., Ltd; ASUENE Inc.;Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026*The race information is current as of the time this press release was published. For the latest information, please check the Tokyo Marathon official website.About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260224_EN.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.