TOKYO, Feb 24, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced the launch of DIAVAULT, a newly developed industrial grade edge data center(1) brand.DIAVAULT is a digital infrastructure solution that enables on-site data and AI utilization in an on-premises environment(2). It achieves high security and low latency that are difficult to realize in cloud environments. In addition, it is equipped with a stable power supply and cooling systems, enabling long-term stable operation. DIAVAULT will be a key driver accelerating digital transformation in the industrial sector.BackgroundWith the widespread adoption of IoT and AI, industries increasingly require the ability to process large volumes of data in real time. However, cloud-centric processing faces challenges such as latency and data confidentiality risks. Therefore, the importance of edge computing, which enables fast and distributed processing near devices generating vast amounts of data and the users of this data, is increasing.In response to these challenges, MHI is promoting the development of on-premises digital infrastructure. DIAVAULT, centered on a high-security edge data center that simultaneously achieves high on-site information processing and stable operation, flexibly covers customer needs from small-scale to inference data centers(3) of several megawatts. It provides a range of edge solutions such as inference environments in manufacturing sites, research facilities, defense-related fields, and 5G connectivity to meet low latency demands.Key FeaturesRecently, MHI opened a demonstration AI data center on the premises of Yokohama Hardtech Hub (YHH) established at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Yokohama Works and started validation of various use cases. This data center has the following features:Servers equipped with the next-generation GPU specialized for AI processing are efficiently cooled by two-phase direct chip cooling (4), achieving powerful computing performance and low PUE(5) with excellent cooling performance.The server room is compact, equivalent to two 20-foot containers, but offers a spacious area for the maintenance of large-depth servers and the CDU(6). It is equipped with an uninterruptible power supply with continuous power feed.Proprietary digital integrated air conditioning control technology optimizes air conditioning and heat sources while monitoring server load, delivering energy-saving effects throughout the year.In addition to robust entry/exit security with two-factor authentication, the entire facility is remotely monitored, enabling stable unmanned operation.Future OutlookBuilding on comprehensive engineering capabilities developed in social infrastructure and data center power, cooling, and digital technologies, MHI is advancing solutions with high resilience and high security to support next-generation generative AI and physical AI. With the deployment of DIAVAULT, MHI will promote the widespread adoption and co-creation of more advanced and reliable AI infrastructure through collaboration with domestic and international partners.(1) A small-scale data center installed close to users and devices.(2) A system in which servers are placed at facilities such as company offices, factories, or research institutes to directly manage and process data, rather than using the cloud.(3) A data center optimized for fast and efficient inference after AI models have been "trained." Equipped with AI accelerators specialized for AI processing.(4) A cooling technology that circulates an electrically insulating two-phase refrigerant (liquid and gas) through a cold plate on semiconductor chips (processors) inside the server, removing heat without using water.(5) Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) is an indicator of how efficiently a data center uses power. The closer to 1.0, the greater the efficiency.(6) CDU (Coolant Distribution Unit) is a device that circulates, distributes, and adjusts the temperature of coolant to efficiently cool IT equipment such as servers.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.