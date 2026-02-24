TOKYO, Feb 24, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has shipped an ammonia fuel supply system (AFSS) and an ammonia gas abatement system (AGAS) for Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG). Both systems are designed for the first ammonia-fueled marine engine model 7UEC50LSJA-HPSCR manufactured by J-ENG and represent the first units produced by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding. Commissioning work for the systems will begin in due course.The AFSS supplies ammonia fuel to the engine in a stable and safe manner, while the AGAS safely processes surplus ammonia generated during fuel switching from ammonia to conventional fuel oil. Both systems support remote operation and automatic control through an integrated control system, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.The early market introduction of these systems will enable onboard verification combining J-ENG's ammonia fueled marine engine model 7UEC50LSJA-HPSCR, a first mover in next-generation advanced fueled engines, with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding's AFSS and AGAS. This combination is expected to further accelerate decarbonization efforts across the maritime industry.Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue strengthening its business structure to meet the growing demand for ammonia-fueled vessels.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.