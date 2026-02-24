Comcast Awards $50,000 Grant to St. Patrick Senior Center To Advance Digital Literacy for Older Adults

Funding will expand technology training and job readiness programs for Detroit residents aged 55 and older

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Comcast announced it has awarded a $50,000 grant to St. Patrick Senior Center, Detroit's largest community organization dedicated to supporting the health and wellness of adults over the age of 55.

The grant will enhance St. Patrick Senior Center's Digital Technology Program, which helps older adults build confidence and skills to navigate today's digital world. The program provides training in basic digital literacy, job readiness, and access to essential online resources, while introducing immersive experiences that foster social connections.

"Technology is no longer a luxury - it's a lifeline for many of our residents," said SaTrice Coleman-Betts, Executive Director of St. Patrick Senior Center. "This grant from Comcast will enable us to empower older adults with the digital skills they need to stay connected, access critical resources, and explore new opportunities. Together, we're breaking down barriers and ensuring that age is never a limitation to learning or thriving in a digital world."

Open to Detroit and surrounding communities, the program serves residents aged 55 and older and offers instruction on staying socially connected, accessing benefits and basic needs resources, preparing for employment opportunities, and using mobile technology. Participants also gain knowledge about broadband services and access to updated devices.

"Comcast has deep roots in Detroit, and we're committed to investing in programs that strengthen this community," said Ben Miller, Executive Director of Government and Community Affairs for Comcast Michigan. "Our partnership with St. Patrick Senior Center reflects that commitment -helping older adults gain the digital skills they need to stay connected, access vital resources, and embrace new opportunities. Together, we're building a more connected Detroit for generations to come."

This grant is a part of Project UP, Comcast's $1 billion commitment to expand internet access, deliver digital skills training, and drive economic mobility.

About St. Patrick Senior Center

St. Patrick Senior Center is Detroit's largest health and wellness center for older adults. Located in Midtown, over 3,300 older adults from Detroit and the surrounding communities receive services to support them aging in place. Recognizing digital literacy and adoption is essential, St. Patrick Senior Center's services are offered at over five community sites and increases immersive experiences such as virtual reality to help keep them connected to the digital world.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq:CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

