

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $145 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $94 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Workday, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $2.53 billion from $2.21 billion last year.



Workday, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $145 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $2.53 Bln vs. $2.21 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News