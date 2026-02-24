

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $245.1 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $198.6 million, or $1.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $1.27 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $245.1 Mln. vs. $198.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $1.36 last year. -Revenue: $1.27 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.250 B To $ 1.270 B



