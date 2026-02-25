

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Woolworths Group PLC (WLW.L) released a profit for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled A$374 million, or A$0.305 per share. This compares with A$739 million, or A$0.602 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to A$37.135 billion from A$35.930 billion last year.



Woolworths Group PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$374 Mln. vs. A$739 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.305 vs. A$0.602 last year. -Revenue: A$37.135 Bln vs. A$35.930 Bln last year.



