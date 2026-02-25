

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - EBOS Group Limited (EBO.AX) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled A$124.816 million, or A$0.60 per share. This compares with A$110.489 million, or A$0.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to A$6.767 billion from A$5.991 billion last year.



EBOS Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$124.816 Mln. vs. A$110.489 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.60 vs. A$0.56 last year. -Revenue: A$6.767 Bln vs. A$5.991 Bln last year.



