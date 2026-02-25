The London Tunnels is available to investors via regulated brokers on JP Jenkins (JPJ). JPJ operates a private market liquidity and access platform that enables investors to invest in private (unlisted) company shares. Instead of trading on a public exchange, JPJ facilitates structured secondary transactions, providing liquidity to existing shareholders while offering investors access to pre-IPO equity opportunities ahead of any future liquidity events. Pricing on the platform reflects transaction-specific supply and demand dynamics and should not be interpreted as a public market valuation or a definitive assessment of intrinsic value. As with all private secondary transactions, participation is subject to platform eligibility and transaction-specific terms, and liquidity remains limited relative to public markets.

