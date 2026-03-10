The London Tunnels (TLT), which is redeveloping the historic Kingsway Exchange Tunnels beneath central London, is available for investment through the crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube, from 10 March 2026. Crowdcube is Europe's most significant private market investment platform, enabling investors to gain access to companies earlier in their lifecycle, while potentially benefiting from future liquidity events before a possible public listing. TLT is looking to expand its investor community from its current base of over 400 shareholders by raising a maximum of £10m in this investment round on Crowdcube at £1.80 per share, a significant discount to the $3.00 per share at which they are being traded on JP Jenkins.

