

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR6.285 billion. This compares with EUR5.611 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to EUR45.546 billion from EUR44.739 billion last year.



Iberdrola SA earnings at glance (GAAP):



Full-year adjusted profit moved up by 10.3% to EUR 6.231 billion, and adjusted EBITDA also increased by 3.1% to EUR 15.684 billion.



For fiscal 2025, the company will pay a final dividend of EUR 0.427 per share, which, together with the interim dividend of EUR 0.253 per share, represents a total dividend of EUR 0.680 per share for the full year. This represents a growth of 6.3% from EUR 0.640 per share of fiscal 2024.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Iberdrola anticipates an adjusted profit of EUR 6.6 billion, higher than the EUR 6.231 billion of fiscal 2025.



