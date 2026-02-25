Original-Research: Antimony Resources Corp. - from GBC AG



Following the acquisition of the Bald Hill project, Antimony Resources conducted extensive drilling programs in 2025, significantly expanding its knowledge of the potential antimony deposits. Antimony is a semi-metal that plays a key role in many applications. Due to its high dependence on China, it is classified as a critical mineral in both the US and Europe. We spoke with Antimony Resources CEO Jim Atkinson about the company's latest developments and prospects.



GBC AG: In January 2025, Antimony Resources acquired a 100% interest in the Bald Hill project under an option agreement. Historical exploration has identified potential antimony deposits on this property. What is antimony and what are its uses?



Jim Atkinson: Actually, we entered into an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest in the Bald Hill Property. Since then, we have added 100% owned property to the west, south and east of the original property.



Antimony is one of the least known but most important critical metals. On some lists of critical minerals it is listed number two in priority. The uses are mainly for military applications such as munitions, and specialty electronics such as night vision goggles. It is also very important as a flame retardant in children's clothing and furniture as well as automotive upholstery.



There is no commercial production of antimony in North America and limited production in Europe outside Russia.



GBC AG: Until now, antimony has been produced and marketed mainly by China and Russia. What role does this high concentration play, especially given the strategic importance of antimony?



Jim Atkinson: China produced over 75% of the worldwide supply of antimony but in December 2024 China banned all exports of antimony. The other large producer - Russia - is under sanctions. This makes antimony a very important geopolitical critical metal. The reduction in supply caused by China's actions has resulted in a spike in the price of antimony - reaching $60,000 per metric tonne on metals exchanges.



GBC AG: Accordingly, the US, Canada, and Europe should strive to boost domestic antimony mining and production. Are there any efforts in this direction?



Jim Atkinson: In the US the government is supporting potential antimony projects in the US with grants and loan guarantees, while in Canada and Europe strategic metal alliances and consortia are being formed. Antimony Resources is very aligned with government agencies to promote the development of antimony re-sources in this country. Bald Hill would be a major player in North American production.



GBC AG: Let's talk about the Bald Hill project. As mentioned at the beginning, potential antimony deposits were identified here in the past. You carried out a drilling program yourself in 2025. What are the results?



Jim Atkinson: The result of our drilling in 2025, which amounted to over 5,000 meters, was to expand the antimony deposit and provide data for a potential Resource Estimate. This information was used in the preparation of a NI 43-101 Tech-nical Rpeort which estimated the potential of the Bald Hill Project at approximately 2.7 million tonnes at a grade of between 3% and 4%.



We have expanded our program with an additional 10,000 meters of definition drilling in the Main Zone. This is thought to be sufficiently detailed to calculate a Maiden Resource for the Bald Hill Project.



GBC AG: You recently reported on a possible expansion of the Bald Hill project. In addition to the main zone, you have identified antimony-bearing stibnite in two other zones during prospecting. What does this mean for the project?



Jim Atkinson: We believe that we have now confirmed a much larger mineralizing system at Bald Hill with the identification of three additional zones of antimony mineralization. The new zones are along strike and parallel to the Main Zone, which is the target of our 10,000 meter definition drilling program currently underway. These zones will be the targets of further drilling and have the potential to expand the possible resource with additional mineralization. We have identified mineralization in two of the new zones through trenching. They are at least 150 meters and 100 meters, respectively. We will be completing trenching on the third in the next few days.



GBC AG: What drilling programs are planned for the current year in order to potentially achieve maiden resource status? What is the schedule for this?



Jim Atkinson: A 10,000-meter definition drilling program is currently underway. So far, approximately 4,000 meters of drilling have been completed. The drilling should be completed by April. The maiden resource will follow once all assays are received, likely in early June.



GBC AG: In December 2025, Antimony Resources secured approximately CAD 9.5 million as part of the first tranche of a financing round. How do you assess the current financial situation, particularly in light of the further exploration planned?



Jim Atkinson: The planned exploration program is fully funded, with over $7 million in the bank. There are sufficient funds to complete the additional resource estimation programs, mining permit application and technical gap analysis.



GBC AG: Mr. Atkinson, thank you very much for talking to us.



