Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform, today announced it has been selected by Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, to upgrade its global travel program.

Darktrace Selects Navan to Modernise Travel Program

"As Darktrace accelerates its expansion, in-person collaboration is critical," said David Smith, Chief People Officer at Darktrace. "Navan's inventory and user experience will ensure our teams and customers can easily connect, while we can maintain financial control."

As the UK-based cybersecurity company grows, Darktrace sought a partner to consolidate its travel operations, minimize administrative burden, and improve the booking experience for its workforce. Previously hampered by fragmented processes, Darktrace required a solution that would increase platform adoption and empower its employees to travel more regularly while also cutting travel costs.

Key anticipated benefits from the partnership include:

Cost savings: Targeting total annual savings of more than £1 million through the removal of offline fees and access to more competitive prices.

Higher adoption: Targeting 95%+ user adoption, from historic adoption rates as low as 35%, by providing access to rail content and unrivaled inventory.

Operational efficiency: Automating reconciliation through virtual payment cards to close books faster, while providing Darktrace's finance teams with accurate visibility into spending trends and forecasting.

Navan's unified, AI-powered platform provides Darktrace with a single global solution for travel and payments. The integration of Navan's travel payment solutions will automate flight and hotel payments through built-in virtual cards, streamlining reconciliation.

"Navan is proud to help Darktrace modernize its global travel program," said Michael Riegel, Chief Customer Officer at Navan. "By removing the friction from inventory access and payments, we expect that Darktrace will achieve the high adoption rates needed for total visibility into its travel program. We are ready to help their team scale efficiently."

The partnership reinforces Navan's position in the enterprise market, demonstrating that a user-centric approach to travel remains the solution of choice for multinational organizations such as Axel Springer, Frasers Group, and Yahoo.

About Navan

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN) is the global AI-powered business travel and expense platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include the risks described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Navan's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 15, 2025 and in other reports Navan files from time to time with the SEC. Except as required by law, Navan undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

