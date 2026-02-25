Keynote Session Will Focus on How Responsibly Scaling AI Drives Positive Impact Across Telecom and Life Sciences, Creating Benefits for Society at Large

Netcracker Technology:

Event: MWC 2026

Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Keynote Session: The Intelligence Dividend: Governing AI at Scale

Tuesday, March 3

12:00 p.m. CET

MWC Main Stage, Hall 4

Speaker:

Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker and President and CEO, BostonGene

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com