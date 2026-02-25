Troax Group AB: Interim CFO appointed, starting end of Q1 2026

Hillerstorp February 25th, 2026, 13:00 CET

When the current CFO of Troax Group AB, Anders Eklöf, ends his employment at the end of the first quarter of 2026, Carl-Henric Söderblom, current Group Controller of Troax Group AB, will take over as interim CFO until a permanent CFO is appointed. The recruitment process to find a successor is ongoing.

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Nyström

President and CEO

Troax Group AB

Box 89

335 04 Hillerstorp

Tel +46 (0)370-828 31

martin.nystrom@troax.com

This information is information that Troax Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 13:00 CET on February 25th, 2026.

About Troax

Troax Group is the leading global supplier of indoor perimeter protection for manufacturing and warehousing environments.

Troax develops high quality and innovative safety solutions to protect people, property and processes.

Troax Group AB (publ), Reg. No. 556916-4030, is a global company with a strong sales force and efficient supply chain. With local presence we offer excellent customer service and quick deliveries. We are represented in 40 countries and employ around 1600 employees. The Company's head office is located in Hillerstorp, Sweden and our sales amounted to 262 MEUR (2025)