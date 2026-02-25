

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic (MDT) announced the commercial launch in Europe of the MiniMed Go Smart MDI system with the Simplera sensor. The launch will be rolled out gradually across Europe starting this month. In Europe, the MiniMed Go system with Simplera sensor is approved for people with insulin-requiring diabetes aged 7 years and older, as well as for children aged 2 to 6 years under the supervision of an adult caregiver.



The system, which is the only solution to integrate data from the InPen smart insulin pen and the Simplera sensor into a single mobile app, is designed to help people who use multiple daily injections to better control diabetes.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Medtronic shares are down 0.18 percent to $96.60.



